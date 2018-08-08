Hartalega shares up on strong Q1 results

Hartalega Holdings Bhd's Q1 net profit soared 29.7 per cent to RM125 million from RM96.4 million recorded previously. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Hartalega Holdings Bhd emerged as one of the top gainers on Bursa Malaysia today, with the share price rising 15 sen or 2.43 per cent to RM6.32 as at 10.25 am, after the company posted a higher net profit for the first quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2018.

Yesterday, the world’s largest synthetic rubber gloves producer said its Q1 net profit soared 29.7 per cent to RM125 million from RM96.4 million recorded in the same corresponding quarter last year, driven by organic growth via higher sales volume.

In a note today, RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd maintained its “buy” call on Hartalega with a higher target price of RM7.20.

“Hartalega is our top pick in the rubber products sector and the company’s balance sheet remains healthy, with low net gearing of 8.8 per cent,” it said.

The research house believed the higher-than-peer average valuation for Hartalega was justified by its better profitability based upon its average five-year net profit margin of 16-20 per cent (which was about two times higher than the peer average of 8-10 per cent), consistent earnings and management track record.

“Looking ahead, we expect Hartalega to add production capacity of 6.6 billion (gloves) in 2019 and 5.7 billion in 2020.

“This should support a two-year net profit compound annual growth rate of 21 per cent,” it said.

RHB Research also expected resilient demand, a stronger US dollar and product differentiation to drive further upsides for the stock as the company started taking orders from European clients for its new anti-microbial gloves.

“The company expects to secure the United States Food and Drug Administration’s approval for sales in the US by Q1 2019,” it said. — Bernama