MRCB most active counter on Bursa

LRT3 route alignment and stations. — Courtesy of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 (Bernama) -- Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB) was the most actively traded counter on Bursa Malaysia in the morning session after the government confirmed that MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd would remain the project delivery partner (PDP) for the light rail transit three (LRT3) venture.

As at 11.25am today, MRCB’s shares jumped four sen or 5.03 per cent to 83.5 sen from yesterday’s close of 79.5 sen with 96.27 million shares traded.

George Kent (M) Bhd also rose five sen or 3.44 per cent to RM1.50 from RM1.45 yesterday with 8.0 million shares changing hands.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng told Parliament yesterday the government would have to pay RM4.2 billion in compensation if the RM31.5 billion MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd PDP contract was terminated.

He said the government would not re-tender the project and would proceed with the LRT3 project as a fixed-fee contract using the current PDP.

In 2015, the LRT3 project operator, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, appointed MRCB and George Kent as the PDP for the LRT3, with an initial RM9 billion construction works budget and RM1 billion for land acquisitions. — Bernama