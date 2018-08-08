Putrajaya to allocate RM20m for first phase of housewives’ EPF scheme, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference at Hilton Hotel in Kuala Lumpur August 8, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The government will allocate RM20 million for the first phase of Caruman Sukarela Insentif Suri (i-Suri), the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) scheme for housewives which will commence on August 15, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Announcing the scheme’s launch this morning, she said its target group are the 359,065 women registered under the e-Kasih programme, consisting of 221,980 housewives, 98,536 widows, 28,116 divorcees and 10,433 single women who are heads of household.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, said i-Suri members will have to save a minimum of RM5 monthly into their EPF account upon which the government will contribute RM40 monthly.

“The government is keen to ensure the well-being of the people. However, every citizen should also show the determination to raise their standard of living,” she told a press conference after officiating the EPF International Social Security Conference 2018 today.

“A minimum contribution of RM5 per month in this programme represents that commitment from the people and at the same time inculcates the nature of saving their future,” she added.

Earlier, Dr Wan Azizah said in her keynote address that the i-Suri incentive will be implemented in three phases.