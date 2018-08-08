Bursa in positive territory at mid-morning

Bursa chalked up some gains with selected heavyweights attracting buyers. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning today, supported by the persistent buying interest in selected heavyweights, especially in trade and services counters.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.21 points firmer at 1,795.30 after opening 2.07 points better at 1,793.16.

The benchmark index closed at 1,791.09 yesterday.

Market breadth was positive with gainers trouncing losers 427 to 243 with 340 unchanged, 871 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.05 billion units valued at RM710.57 million.

Of the trade and services-linked heavyweights, Axiata and Tenaga rose eight sen each to RM4.42 and RM15.58 respectively and Dialog was six sen higher at RM3.41.

Hartalega increased 18 sen to RM6.35 and Hong Leong Bank was up 14 sen to RM19.32.

Among actives, MRCB perked four sen to 83.5 sen, Nexgram edged up half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, Cuscapi and MyEG bagged one sen each to 32 sen and RM1.20 respectively, while Iris fell one sen to 16.5 sen.

Of the top gainers, Far East surged RM1.30 to RM14.50, Nestle added 30 sen to RM148.30, Bintulu Port rose 29 sen to RM5.67, while Hong Leong Industries and Vitrox improved 18 sen each to RM11.44 and RM6.67.

The FBM Emas Index strengthened 46.23 points to 12,711.74 and the FBMT 100 Index bagged 44.80 points to 12,492.32.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 67.71 points to 12,890.61, the FBM 70 soared 113.69 points to 15,588.81 and the FBM Ace Index inched up 19.73 points to 5,441.96.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index jumped 20.60 points to 17,526.53 and the Industrial Index gained 6.05 points to 3,290.67.

The Plantation Index fell 11.93 points to 7,697.28. — Bernama