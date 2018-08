Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, August 8, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The interim gag order on the merits of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s criminal cases is still in place, the High Court ruled today.

Najib has also formally applied for a full gag order, which is scheduled to be heard this Friday.

The trial dates for Najib’s three criminal cases — to be heard jointly — over RM42 million funds said to belong to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former unit of 1MDB, are also expected to be fixed on August 10.

