Kedah to get extra RM10m annually from Putrajaya

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said that the Cabinet has agreed that the Federal Government allocate RM10 million as a Special Contribution to Kedah. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The federal government has decided to allocate an additional RM10 million in annual special contributions to the Kedah government from this year onwards.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng told the Dewan Rakyat today that the matter was decided by the Cabinet on July 4.

“The Prime Minister has voiced his intention to review the RM10,000 annual Special Contribution to Kedah. On July 4 2018, the Cabinet agreed that the Federal Government will allocate RM10 million as a Special Contribution to Kedah.

“This is a unilateral undertaking by the Federal Government,” Lim said in reply to Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, who is also Kedah mentri besar.

The amount will be reviewed every 10 years, Lim added.

The current RM10,000 annual lease payment for Penang and Seberang Perai from the Federal Government will continue.