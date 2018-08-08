The money laundering charges against Najib Razak, former prime minister of Malaysia

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak smiles as he arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, August 8, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, August 8 — Below is Malay Mail’s translation of the three counts of money-laundering charges against former prime minister and Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak in English. They are in no way an official translation of the chargesheet, which was in Bahasa Malaysia.

Public Prosecutor vs Datuk Sri Najib bin Hj Abd Razak (IC Number: ******-**-5165)

First charge

That you on or around 26 December 2014, at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, AmBank Group Building, No 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, had accepted monies amounting to twenty seven million Ringgit Malaysia (RM27,000,000.00) which was the proceeds of illegal activity through Real Time Electronic Transfer of Funds and Securities (“RENTAS”) into your account numbered 2112022011880 at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, therefore you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money-Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act [Act 613] which is punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Punishment

If convicted with an offence, you shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fifteen years; and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed or five million ringgit, whichever is the higher.

Second charge

That you on or around 26 December 2014, at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, AmBank Group Building, No 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, had accepted monies amounting to five million Ringgit Malaysia (RM5,000,000.00) which was the proceeds of illegal activity through Real Time Electronic Transfer of Funds and Securities (“RENTAS”) into your account numbered 2112022011906 at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, therefore you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money-Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act [Act 613] which is punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Punishment

If convicted with an offence, you shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fifteen years; and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed or five million ringgit, whichever is the higher.

Third charge

That you on or around 10 February 2015, at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, AmBank Group Building, No 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, had accepted monies amounting to ten million Ringgit Malaysia (RM10,000,000.00) which was the proceeds of illegal activity through Real Time Electronic Transfer of Funds and Securities (“RENTAS”) into your account numbered 2112022011880 at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, therefore you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act [Act 613] which is punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Punishment

If convicted with an offence, you shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fifteen years; and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed or five million ringgit, whichever is the higher.