Penang exco: LGBT activists’ portraits at Merdeka month exhibit shouldn’t be removed

State exco Chong Eng speaks to reporters at the State Assembly Building in George Town August 8, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 8 — There was no need to remove portraits of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activists Nisha Ayub and Pang Khee Teik from a photography exhibition at the George Town Festival (GTF) 2018, said state exco Chong Eng.

She said people should not be discriminated against because of their gender.

“Because you are man, you are discriminated, it is not right. Because you are a woman, you are discriminated, it is not right. Because you are a transgender, it is not right to be discriminated too,” she said to reporters when asked about the issue.

Chong, who is in charge of the state committee for women, family development, gender inclusiveness and religions other than Islam, said there is no harm for anyone to express their love for the country.

“We have to respect the differences, whether transgender or whatever your sexual orientation. This should be kept as private and be respected,” she said.

Chong admitted that there is still a lot of resistance against the LGBT community and those who are against them will go to some extremes to threaten harm.

“To me, while we expect people to be civilised and be like us to respect the differences, we have to be aware that there are people who are not like us. I think we want to be careful, because no point arguing with emotional people who already set their mind,” she said.

She advised the exhibition organiser to portray both personalities based on their other achievements other than as LGBT activists so that people will be more open to their portraits being part of the Stripes and Strokes photography exhibition.

“Besides their identity as LGBT activist, we can say what other qualities they have. Then we can approach more people to be more open-minded. We are not able to convert everyone overnight with that poster,” she said.

She said it is in her experience that it is better to reach out to people who can slowly accept this rather than trying to force the issue.

“I am not saying it is not right, I am just saying we must be more aware,” she said.

She said she can’t instruct the exhibition organisers to put back the portraits as she did not know who had instructed them to be taken down.

“This was not discussed in the state exco but I can bring this up at the next exco meeting,” she said.

She said she will also need to check out the exhibition to see what it is about.

The Stripes and Strokes exhibition at the Dewan Sri Pinang is an exhibit of 28 portraits of Malaysian personalities with the Jalur Gemilang.

It is in conjunction with the Merdeka month celebrations.