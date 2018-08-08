‘Dukun’ to premiere in Indonesia today after RM11m success in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei

Dukun set to thrill the Indonesian audience today. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/ @AstroShaw

PETALING JAYA, August 8 — Malaysian horror film Dukun will be making its debut in Indonesia today across 33 cinemas nationwide.

Among the notable provinces that will play host to the movie directed by Dain Said, are Jakarta, Palembang, Bandung, Medan and Bali.

Indonesia’s Feat Pictures — the official film distributor in the country — described the film as one of the best-selling horror films in Malaysia in a Tweet posted on their official Twitter account on Sunday.

Its producer, Astro Shaw head Najwa Abu Bakar told Bahasa Malaysia daily Kosmo that the film’s success has been outstanding as displayed by their success on making it to the international stage and now Indonesia.

“Dukun was screened at the New York Asian Festival in US previously and now Indonesian moviegoers will get a chance to watch it.

“Besides hoping for a positive response from the Indonesians, we are in the midst of getting confirmation from a few more countries which will be premiering the film at a few international film festivals which Dukun will be contesting in,” she was quoted as saying on Kosmo.

The film netted RM1.5 million on its first day of screening — on April 5 — and went on to rake in RM10 million over 20 days after its 12-year wait for a release came to an end due to its storyline, which is said to be loosely based on an incident that contained elements similar to the trial of Mona Fandey in the early 1990s.

Dukun tells the tale of Diana Dahlan (played by Umie Aida), a singer and shaman who is put on trial for the death of a businessman during a black magic ritual gone awry.

Alongside Umie, the thriller also stars Faizal Hussein, Namron, Bront Palarae, Hasnul Rahmat and Elyana Emrizal.