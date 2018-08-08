More than half of Perak’s 803 child abuse cases since 2013 is sexual, says exco

State Character Development, Women and Family Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman Wong May Ing speaks during the 14th state assembly at the Perak State Secretariat building in Ipoh August 8, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 8 — A total of 803 cases of physical and sexual abuse against children was reported in Perak from 2013 to July 31 this year, the State Legislative Assembly was told this morning.

Women and Family Development, Character Development, and Community Welfare Committee Chairman Wong May Ing said out of the figure, 254 were cases of physical abuse.

“While for sexual cases, it has been divided into three categories which are rape (377 cases), molest (152 cases) and sodomy (20 cases) for the same period,” she said in her reply to Belanja assemblyman Khairudin Abu Hanipah.

Wong said the Welfare Department was committed to taking steps to prevent such cases and protect children from abuse.

“Among the steps taken are the enforcement of the law through the Children Acts 2001, organising awareness and preventive campaigns and 24-hour helpline via the Talian Kasih 15999.

“Also, all childcare centres are required to have closed-circuit television cameras to prevent such incidents from happening and the operators are also required to attend childcare courses which are conducted by agencies recognised by the Welfare Department,” she said.

Wong also said the state government have taken follow-up action on the victims of the abuse.

“The victims will be transferred to children’s homes or other appropriate places in order to prevent them from being abused again. The victims will also be given counselling if needed,” she said.

Wong said lack of monitoring and regulations on childcare centres are the factors why such abuse cases were taking place.

“At the moment, childcare centres which have four children or fewer are not registered under the Welfare Department. This is the weakness we have to overcome,” she said.

Separately, Wong said the state government will review the minimum age for marriage.

“Personally, I don’t agree with child marriage. Selangor also raised the minimum age for marriage from 16 to 18. Therefore, the state government will also review this matter,” she said.