Teresa Kok defends appointment of ex-1MDB director to palm oil board

Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok said Tan Sri Bakke Salleh has the experience necessary to chair the Malaysian Palm Oil Board. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, August 8 — Tan Sri Bakke Salleh has the experience necessary to chair the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok said today following criticism against his appointment.

She defended Bakke as someone with “high integrity”, despite his past association with the scandal-tainted 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“Bakke is someone who possesses high integrity, and is a well-respected corporate figure with vast experience in the palm oil industry.

“The country will benefit from his experience and he will bring the nation’s palm oil industry to a higher level. The industry players have reacted positively to his appointment,” Kok said in a statement.

The minister was responding to former senator Datuk Ezam Mohd Nor who criticised Bakke’s appointment as a wrong decision.

Kok noted that Bakke had relinquished his 1MDB position after learning about the misappropriation of funds from the sovereign investment fund.

She also said that Bakke had voiced his dissatisfaction with the fund during Parliament’s Public Account Committee hearings in 2016.

Kok expressed full confidence in Bakke to lead MPOB to assist the government in combating the anti-palm oil lobby and provide guidance to the industry.