Maintain status quo, Perak exco tells university under scrutiny for misconduct

Perak state education executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari addresses the media during a press conference in Ipoh August 8, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 8 — The Perak government today told the Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) administration to refrain from terminating its staff while it is being audited by PriceWaterhouseCoopers following claims of misconduct and power abuse.

State Education, Technology, Science and Environment committee chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari said he had received complaints that the current administration was still terminating contracts.

He warned the university’s management against making ‘drastic’ decisions, adding that they should maintain the status quo.

“I’ve been made to understand that contract terminations are still going on. Despite the vice-chancellor (Tan Sri Prof Dr Nordin Kardi) going on extended leave, I heard that the current administration is still doing things that are making the staff uneasy,” he told a press conference on the sidelines of the state assembly sitting here today.

“If this is true, I want this to stop. (They should) maintain the status quo while the auditors are completing their work.”

The university made headlines after the state announced that it had received reports of unreasonable termination of staff, dubious canteen contract operators and promotions among others.

The alleged misconduct was reported to the state government by academic staff, administrators and students.

Aziz said the auditors began their ‘thorough’ forensic audit three weeks ago.

In addition, he was also told that a senior USAS official had been making sniping comments against the state government.

“After I made the announcement (of the audit) there are some parties in USAS who haven’t sat quietly.

“They should be calm instead of acting drastically. We don’t want the audit to be disturbed.”

On a separate matter, Aziz Bari stressed that his suggestion for Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu to refer to the National Land Council (NLC) on the issuance of permanent land titles, did not mean that the state was backtracking on their election manifesto.

He reiterated that the state possessed the power to issue land titles, adding that the NLC only played an advisory role in guiding the state on how to use its land.

Aziz added that his suggestion was not meant as an attempt for the state to evade responsibility or renege on its promises.

“There has been some confusion. At the grassroots, people think we are backtracking or backpedalling. This is not happening,” he said.

“We are committed to what we said in the manifesto, there are no two ways about it. It will take time, but we are committed and everything will follow the proper legal process.”