EPF incentive for housewives starts next week

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference at Hilton Hotel in Kuala Lumpur August 8, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The SURI Incentive Programme, which enables housewives to gain access to quality social security and enhanced income security, will be implemented in three phases, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

She said the first phase would start on Aug 15 where SURI members can save a minimum of RM5 monthly in their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account, and the government would then contribute RM40 monthly.

“As a start, the target group for Phase One consists of housewives to the head of household. Targeted heads of households are married men (for their respective wives), single mothers and widows registered with e-Kasih.

“The government is keen to ensure the well-being of the people. However, every citizen should also show the determination to raise their standard of living. A minimum contribution of RM5 per month in this programme represents that commitment from the people and, at the same time, inculcates the nature of saving for their future,” said Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

In her keynote address at the EPF International Social Security Conference 2018, Dr Wan Azizah said the government contribution would be raised to RM50 under Phase Two of the incentive, where a sum of RM10 would be disbursed for protection under the Social Security Organisation (Socso). — Bernama