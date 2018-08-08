Barred from entering KL court, Umno’s Lokman says can’t empty his bladder

Umno’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam addresses the media outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 8, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Umno’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam is unhappy he and 20 supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak were not allowed entry into the KL High Court, where the former prime minister faces three additional charges for money laundering.

“Saya nak masuk kencing pun tak boleh (I can’t even go in to urinate),” he told reporters outside the court compound.

Earlier, an officer told Malay Mail they had denied entry to the public due to the chaos when Najib was charged on July 4.

About 100 Najib supporters had chanted loudly, sung and argued with the police in the lobby and corridor of the court room then.

Only members of the media and people with court appointments were allowed to enter today but after stringent checks.

Najib’s supporters were allowed to gather outside the court entrance, including the car park area.

