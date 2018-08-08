Kit Siang dares Najib to support bipartisan probe on alleged US interference in polls

Lim challenged former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to support the call for a bipartisan investigation on alleged US interference in the Malaysian elections. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today called for a bipartisan investigation into two allegations that linked the Americans in the manipulation of results of the 14th general election (GE14).

He said claims that International Republican Institute (IRI) had helped Pakatan Harapan (PH) win the election, and former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid allegedly writing to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seeking an alliance just days before the polls, must be investigated.

“I myself would like to know how IRI had collaborated with PH to topple the Umno/BN Government from power in Putrajaya, which is a most far-fetched version of what happened on May 9, 2018,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement.

Lim said PH was of the view that there should be no foreign interference in Malaysian politics and sovereignty.

“If IRI had interfered in Malaysian national politics, as in toppling the Umno/BN coalition government from power in the 14th General Election, I fully agree with any national investigation to expose it.

“However, I do not see any such evidence,” he said.

Lim then challenged former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who made the allegation against PH yesterday, to support the call for a bipartisan investigation that will probe both sides, including Hasanah’s letter to the CIA.

“I support a bipartisan investigation both into Hasanah’s appeal to the CIA for support and IRI’s alleged interference in the GE14.

“Will Najib support such a bipartisan investigation into both cases?” Lim asked.

The IRI has denied working with PH to undermine the BN government prior to GE14.

Malay Mail reported in April last year that both PH and BN had received training from the IRI.