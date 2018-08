Julio Borges (right), president of the Venezuela National Assembly, talks to Freddy Guevara, first vice president of the assembly, in Caracas July 21, 2017. — Reuters pic

CARACAS, Aug 8 — Venezuela’s all-powerful constituent assembly said it would try opposition lawmakers this morning over a failed attack on President Nicolas Maduro, who also accused exiled opposition leader Julio Borges.

Assembly chief Diosdado Cabello called the session that he said would strip the lawmakers of their parliamentary immunity to be tried for the alleged and failed bid to kill the president.

“When justice comes, it hits hard,” Cabello said. — AFP