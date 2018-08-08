Can a yacht be arrested? Umno man asks PM

Umno’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam addresses the media outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 8, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Umno politician Datuk Lokman Noor Adam today urged Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to clarify the warrant of arrest for the seizure of Equanimity, the yacht linked to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho.

He found it bewildering that the warrant of arrest issued by the Attorney-General’s Chambers could be made against a non-living being.

“I want to ask him, since when could a warrant of arrest be issued against an asset and not an individual?” he told reporters outside the Jalan Duta Court Complex here where supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak were gathering.

“This has never happened in Malaysia and this is the first time it has happened,” Lokman added.

Lokman also said the seizure of Equanimity by the Malaysian government was a mockery of the judicial system.

He pointed out that the Indonesian courts had decided it was illegal to seize the yacht and that the luxury boat should be returned to its rightful owner.

MORE TO COME