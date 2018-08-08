Ellie Suriaty returns to KL court insistent on Bahasa Malaysia usage

(From left) David Goh, Lokman Adam and Ellie Suriati address the media outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 8, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Actress Ellie Suriaty, who kicked up a storm over the usage of languages other than Bahasa Malaysia in official government communication, was back at it this morning at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex.

Insisting that only Bahasa Malaysia be used in official press conferences and statements, she told reporters: “If you are talking about the unity of Malaysians, it is through the language. It’s nation building through the language. What is the problem?”

The remark stemmed from a question from reporters over the commotion that developed during Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s court date on July 4 when Attorney-General Tommy Thomas was harassed by Najib’s supporters for wanting to conduct a press conference in English instead of Bahasa Malaysia.

Ellie was today also among supporters of the former prime minister who turned up at the court complex where he faced additional charges of money laundering.

The 11-member prosecution team today was led by Datuk Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria; Attorney-General Tommy Thomas was absent from the courtroom proceedings in Najib's money-laundering charges.