Ringgit flat against US dollar in early trade

The ringgit is unable to attract buying support to open flat against the greenback. ― File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The ringgit was flat against the US dollar in the morning session today on lack of buying interest, said a dealer.

As at 9.13am, the local unit was unchanged at 4.0740/0790 against the greenback from yesterday’s close.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit traded mixed.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9859/9898 from 2.9842/9881 at yesterday’s close and declined against the euro to 4.7258/7320 from 4.7218/7284.

The ringgit rose against the yen to 3.6564/6619 from 3.6640/6692 and improved against the British pound to 5.2693/2762 from 5.2819/2905. — Bernama