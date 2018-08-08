Pakatan Harapan be warned, a peek into future GE15 results — Chan Kam Nam

AUGUST 8 — The results of GE15 results are starting to trickle in and as expected, it is another major tsunami. Only this time, the tides have changed and the tsunami has knocked out the Pakatan Harapan Government just after a very short one term in power.

The writing had been on the wall for a long time and the denial syndrome that plagued the previous Barisan National government had also infected the Pakatan Harapan government.

There was also a serious of blunders and broken promises by the Pakatan Harapan Government during the five years that they were in power. The rakyat had also gotten fed-up with Pakatan Harapan’s famous tag-line; “It was BN’s fault” without coming out with any viable alternatives and had decided to once again show that true power belongs to the rakyat.

The biggest blunders of the Pakatan Harapan government during their brief time in power are as follows:

National Car project

The series of missteps began with the launching of “Roda Tiga,” the third National Car but in the eyes of the then Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the only true national car as Proton was sold to Geely and Perodua was basically controlled by the Japanese.

As expected, with the launching of Roda Tiga in May 2020, taxes and excise duty of non-national cars were raised across the board. Non-national cars saw an increase of between RM15,000 to RM50,000 with popular models such as the Honda BRV which previously sold around RM85,000 increased to RM100,000 and the Honda CRV saw an increase of RM30,000 from RM155,000 to RM185,000.

The mass protest by the rakyat both on the streets and on social media was branded as “unpatriotic” by the prime minister who continued to insist that the National Car project will propel Malaysia to become a developed nation.

Just prior to the GE15, the Pakatan Harapan government had proposed for Roda Tiga to takeover Proton and Perodua to become a global car company to compete head-on with the likes of Toyota and General Motors and to export to over 100 countries.

To fund such a massive undertaking, it was proposed that the taxes and excise duties of both national and non-national be raised by additional 30 per cent. The defeat of the Pakatan Harapan government would be greatly welcomed by “unpatriotic” car loving Malaysians.

National Service Training Programme

The next blunder by the Pakatan Harapan government was to continue with the National Service Training Programme. Despite the pledge to abolish the programme in the Pakatan Harapan GE14 Manifesto, the gravy train of the programme proved too hard to derail.

To make the programme more financially viable, the intake of trainees was increased and the number of trainers reduced. This led to many accidents and even deaths but just like during the previous BN administrations, such incidents were dismissed as “unavoidable statistics” and “meant to toughen up the trainees.”

Those who protested against the National Service Training Programme were dismissed as “unpatriotic” and “weak” and “being part of the strawberry generation.” Just prior to the GE15, the Pakatan Harapan government had proposed for the programme to be made compulsory for all youths above 18.

The defeat of the Pakatan Harapan government would again be greatly welcomed by large segments of “unpatriotic” Malaysians.

Non-recognition of UEC

The inability of the Pakatan Harapan Government to recognise the UEC after five years in power proved too much to bear for the Chinese community who had strongly supported the Pakatan Harapan, especially DAP since GE13. As a result, many DAP heavyweights saw their majority reduced by more than 70 per cent and all the DAP new faces in GE14 failed to retain their seats.

The Education Ministry had set up many committees to review the UEC but there was a serious lack of transparency as the findings of these committees were never published. Instead the Education Ministry just kept saying that more time was needed to consult the various stakeholders.

Just prior to the GE15, the Pakatan Harapan government had promised to recognise UEC within six months if it retained power, saying that discussions and consultations were almost finalised. Unfortunately, large segments of the Chinese community did not buy it and headlines of Utusan Malaysia will again read “Apa Lagi Cina Mahu” despite returning BN to power.

Petrol price hike

As the global economy started showing signs of recovery in 2020, global crude oil prices started to climb above the US$80 per barrel. This put immense pressure on the government to maintain pump prices of RON 95 at RM2.20 per litre and finally in September 2020, the Pakatan Harapan government was forced to increase the price of RON 95 to RM2.50 per litre.

Although majority of the rakyat understood that it would not be practical to maintain fuel prices in the wake of rising global oil prices, it was still another big blow to the Pakatan Harapan Manifesto for GE14.

Toll rate hike

The reintroduction of SST failed to plug the gap left by the cancellation of the GST. As such, the Pakatan Harapan government was forced to renegade on another of its big GE14 Manifesto pledge of abolishment of toll roads in Malaysia as it was unable to offer any more compensation to toll operators to stop toll hikes.

In 2020, PLUS raised its toll rates in line with its toll concession and this was followed by similar hikes by other major toll operators.

Although majority of the rakyat understood that it would not be practical to borrow money and increase the national debt, it was still yet another big blow to the Pakatan Harapan Manifesto for GE14.

Epilogue

The above is to serve as a reminder to the Pakatan Harapan government not to take the strong support received in GE14 for granted. Tun Abdullah Badawi also received overwhelming support in GE11 winning almost 90 per cent of Parliamentary seats and with PKR almost being wiped out save for the stronghold of Permatang Pauh. But due to a series of blunders, BN lost the two-third majority just five years later in GE12.

The above are just some of the early U-turns on promises made by Pakatan Harapan. The rakyat could be more forgiving when Pakatan renegades on the No Toll Hike or Reduce Petrol Prices as these concerns macro-economic issues which are beyond its control.

But be warned, if you take the rakyat as fools on issues that are within your control such as the National Car Project, National Service Trainning Programme or UEC recognition, the rakyat will show you the door.

