Saudi Arabia stops all medical treatment programmes in Canada

A man wearing a mask walks outside Prince Salman Abdulaziz hospital, in Riyadh in this June 6, 2014 file photograph. — Reuters pic

CAIRO, Aug 8 — Saudi Arabia has stopped all medical treatment programmes in Canada and is coordinating for the transfer of all Saudi patients from Canadian hospitals to other hospitals outside Canada, Saudi press agency said early this morning.

The agency cited Saudi Health Attaché in the United States of America and Canada Dr Fahd Ibrahim Al Tamimi.

Saudi Arabia froze new trade and investment with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador, early on Monday, in a stern gesture of retaliation after Ottawa urged it to free arrested civil society activists. — Reuters