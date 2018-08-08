It’s Shafee again for Najib as the former PM faces additional charges over 1MDB unit

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is back in courts today to lead Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s defence team. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Prominent senior lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is back in courts today to lead Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s defence team as the former prime minister faces additional charges in connection with the misappropriation of money from a former subsidiary of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) sovereign wealth fund.

Shafee is leading seven other lawyers and two chambering students.

The prosecution team, comprising 11 lawyers from the Attorney-General's Chambers, was led by Datuk Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria. Attorney-General Tommy Thomas was absent.

Lawyers Datuk K. Kumaraendran and Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, acting on behalf of Najib’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, are also present and expected to hold a watching brief.

Also in the Sessions Court here is Najib, sitting in the dock, where additional charges are being read out to him.

MORE TO COME