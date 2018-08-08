Trump: Administration in contact with California officials over wildfires

US President Donald Trump waits for the press to leave after speaking at a dinner hosted by him with business leaders at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEDMINSTER, Aug 8 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday his administration was in contact with officials in California over wildfires burning in the state and would look into what could be done to mitigate fire danger in the state.

“My administration is in constant contact ... with the local authorities and the state authorities,” Trump said at a dinner with business leaders at one of his golf resorts in New Jersey.

“We’re going to have to have some meetings about it because there are ... things you can do to mitigate what’s happening.”

Trump on Sunday approved a federal disaster declaration requested by Governor Jerry Brown for the fires, which now include the biggest in state history.

Trump had said in tweets about the California fires that unspecified water diversions to the Pacific were making matters worse, but fire authorities insisted on Monday that they have ample water supplies to fight the devastating fires.

Yesterday, Trump praised the firefighters. “We’re deeply grateful to our incredible firefighters and first responders. They’re really brave people,” he said. — Reuters