A smiling Najib arrives at court, ahead of money laundering charges

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak smiles as he arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, August 8, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived at the Jalan Duta Court Complex here at 8.50am today in his white Toyota Vellfire, escorted by police outriders.

The former prime minister is expected to face three additional charges of money laundering in connection with the financial misappropriation of sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Dressed in a grey-blue suit and a white shirt, Najib stepped out of the Toyota MPV with a smile and waved to the crowd of journalists and photographers with their flashing cameras.

He was accompanied by youngest son Norashman Najib, daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib and her husband Daniyar Kessibayev.

Najib was summoned yesterday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to have a “caution statement” recorded, a formality for an accused party in cases involving money laundering.

On July 4, the Pekan MP who was also formerly finance minister, claimed trial on three counts of criminal breach of trust and another charge of power abuse linked to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

The three criminal and corruption cases are also scheduled for management before High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali today.