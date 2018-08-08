Calm reigns at Duta Court Complex ahead of Najib’s money laundering charges

Media personnel queue up in the court lobby for the limited passes to cover Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s cases, August 8, 2018. — Picture by Ida Lim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The Court Complex at Jalan Duta here is awash with police and journalists hours before Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s arrival to face additional charges over his alleged involvement in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund misappropriation scandal.

Unlike the former prime minister’s first indictment on July 4, the situation at the courthouse is far more organised this time around.

Media workers, some of whom arrived at 6am, are queueing up to register and obtain passes to enter the courtroom where Najib is to be charged later.

According to one officer, access for the public will be restricted today due to the chaos that erupted the last time when Najib’s supporters turned unruly in the court compound.

However, the security officer said space has been allocated for his supporters within the court grounds.

“They will be allowed to gather at the parking area and road outside leading to the court compound only,” he said.

Najib is expected to arrive at 8.30am.

The Pekan MP is expected to face money laundering charges first before he goes to the High Court for management of his earlier criminal and corruption cases involving a former 1MDB subsidiary.

Najib was summoned yesterday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to have a “caution statement” recorded, a formality for an accused party in cases involving money laundering.

The charges are said to be under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2002.

On July 4, Najib claimed trial to three counts of criminal breach of trust and another charge of power abuse over RM42 million fund linked to former 1MDB unit, SRC International Sdn Bhd.