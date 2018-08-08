Malaysia advance to AFF U-16 football semi-finals

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Malaysia have booked a berth in the semi-finals of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-16 Championships after edging Laos 1-0 in the last group B match at Gelora Joko Samudro Stadium in Surabaya, Indonesia, yesterday.

The victory was the third for the squad under coach Raja Azlan Shah Raja So’ib as the team took the second place in group B behind Thailand.

After their 1-2 defeat to Thailand in the opening match on July 30, the national squad bounced back to thrash Brunei 6-1 last Friday before blasting Singapore 4-0 two days later.

In the match today, the only goal was an own goal scored by a Laotian player in the fourth minute when he pushed the ball into his own goal from a cross by national player Muhammad Fahmi Daniel Mohd Zaaim.

Malaysia will meet hosts, Indonesia who emerged champions in group A while Thailand will meet the Myanmar, according to AFF website, ww.aseanfootball.org.

For the record, Malaysia won the championships in 2013 in Myanmar. — Bernama