Report: Kadir Jasin is PM’s ‘special adviser’ on media affairs

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Media veteran Datuk A. Kadir Jasin will soon be joining Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s office as his media and communications adviser.

Kadir confirmed his appointment on the “special adviser” post with news portal Malaysiakini, saying he received notice of it late last month, but declined further comment.

Kadir is a supreme council member with Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), and had previously served as the group editor of the New Straits Times.

He had acted as spokesman for the Council of Eminent Persons, an informal group of prominent economic, business and legal experts to advise the fledgling Pakatan Harapan government shortly after it came into federal power after the May 9 general election.

However, he left the position shortly after controversy over a post on his blog that supposedly questioned the country’s monarchy.