Voice 370 wants government to share all available data

Relatives of flight MH370 observe a minute of silence during the 4th annual remembrance event at Publika in Kuala Lumpur March 3, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — A lobby group made up of families of victims of the MH370 tragedy wants the government of Malaysia to share all available data with independent experts for a thorough peer review and analysis.

Voice 370 in a statement here yesterday said the group believed that now that more than four years have passed since MH370 disappeared, there was no reason to continue to withhold data when its probative value far outweighed any prejudicial effects.

“Even though Voice 370 acknowledges the work of the MH370 Annexe 13 Safety Investigation team, the MH370 family members are frustrated that the Report was poorly framed that it became open to opportunistic interpretations,” the statement said.

Voice 370 called upon Malaysia to stay committed to the search for MH370.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, carrying 239 people, disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, in one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries.

The MH370 Annexe 13 Safety Investigation Team’s report was released on July 30. The team concluded that they are unable to determine the real cause of the disappearance of the plane but did not rule out the possibility that “unlawful interference” by a third party had caused the incident. — Bernama