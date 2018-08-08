A little too soon for government report cards

AUGUST 8 — Just five more months until the end of 2018 but it feels as though a year has already passed.

This quick-seeming passing of time has also led Malaysians to start hand-wringing as though the current government has been in power three years instead of three months.

Reality check: It’s been, what, three months since the election?

While the government has pulled off repealing the GST, it is discovering that a lot of election promises are not so easy to fulfill in 100 days.

It is disheartening that our DPM is overly cautious about the issue of child marriage but the election is over — now is not the time to be thinking about “sensitivities” when child protection shouldn’t have any grey areas.

Middle-aged men shouldn’t be dating and marrying children. It really is that black-and-white.

Our DPM aside, our other ministers are still finding their way in this new reality. Some will struggle more than others, being both political novices and new to the structures of government bureaucracy.

Government bureaucracy isn’t just reams of red tape — it is a monolith. Hardened by years and near impossible to move. The most idealistic of the new appointees think they can get by with idealism and hope when really, they need a sledgehammer.

If it took us this long to change our government, it will be no easier to change many of the things we hoped would change with the vote.

Some people voted just to kick our former PM off his throne but now wonder if we haven’t just traded one emperor for another.

(Someone also needs to send our PM a memo — no more national cars, let Malaysians have their Hondas and Toyotas.)

Here is the biggest difference between what we have now and what we have before. In the old days, there was a lot more to risk by being vocal. Even insulting our PM on Facebook might see the boys in blue giving you a house call. Remember those dark times.

There are still some issues that get local enforcement panicky — dialogue about the monarchy for instance.

It’s a trying time and the growing pains will extend beyond three months. Writing long emotional Facebook notes about your disappointment and unmet expectations isn’t really productive, Malaysians.

Be specific about your grouses. Manage your expectations. There is nothing wrong with hope but temper that hope with pragmatism.

I’m giving the government a year before I start any real hand-wringing. In the meantime, let’s hope some of our leaders locate their missing spines before they get on with this neverending business we call nation-building.

*This is the personal opinion of the columnist.