Four men held for posing as cops to commit robberies

Police detained four for allegedly impersonating policemen to commit robberies. — Reuters pic

SUNGAI BULOH, Aug 8 — Police detained four men including two siblings for allegedly impersonating policemen to commit robberies, last Wednesday.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt S. Somu said the suspects, aged between 23 and 31, were nabbed at an apartment unit in Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya, near here at 1.30pm.

“We also seized four mobile phones, a laptop, a closed-circuit television camera decoder,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Somu said in the raid, police also seized several pairs of police uniforms which were believed to have been worn by the suspects to dupe their victims before robbing them.

He said the suspects also had previous criminal records related to drugs. — Bernama