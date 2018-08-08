Nerf's 'Overwatch' crossover continues with D.Va toy

Away from a pink suit of mechanized armour, 'Overwatch' character D.Va wields a handgun with a bunny fob motif. — Picture courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 8 — Hasbro's foam-shooting toy line Nerf is expanding its collaboration with video game hit Overwatch, announcing a second piece of replica themed weaponry ahead of a planned 2019 launch.

The second toy gun unveiled by Nerf and Blizzard Entertainment is a copy of the one used by fictional South Korean gamer-turned-mech-pilot D.Va.

Announced during Shanghai's ChinaJoy video games expo, D.Va's Light Gun will carry three foam pellets, propelling each outwards at 80 feet per second.

Modelled after the video game character's pink-and-black sidearm, D.Va's Light Gun joins Reaver's white-and-gray Hellfire Shotgun as part of the planned Nerf Rivals line-up.

There's no date or price announced for either 2019 replica, though the lead-up to northern summer seems likely.

Team action game Overwatch launched in May 2016 across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, its characters and locations reflecting the title's worldwide fanbase.

It launched with 21 original characters and in the two years since, it has added another seven, with ts most recent arrival June 2018's Hammond the hamster, better known as Wrecking Ball. — AFP-Relaxnews