Lady Gaga announces Las Vegas residency

LOS ANGELES, Aug 8 — Lady Gaga has announced she will be launching a Las Vegas residency in the final days of 2018, performing two separate shows at Park MGM's Park Theater through June 2019.

Presales start this week for the 27 performances, which begin with three performances of the show “Lady Gaga Enigma” in late December. The show is described as “a brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other.”

Gaga will perform “Lady Gaga Enigma” at the majority of her Las Vegas dates; just four dates in January, February and June will be devoted to a second show, “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano,” featuring stripped-down versions of the artist's hits plus music from the Great American Songbook.

Show dates are as follows:

Lady Gaga Enigma

2018: December 28, 30-31

2019: January 17, 19, 24, 26, 31; February 2; May 30; June 1, 6, 8, 12, 14; October 17, 19, 23, 25, 31; November 2, 6, 8

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano

January 20; February 3; June 2, 9

General ticket sales for the shows, all of which will take place at Park Theater in the Park MGM resort, start August 13 at 10am PT.

A presale opens August 8 for members of Gaga's Little Monsters fan community; Citi cardmembers will have access to tickets beginning a day later, followed by M life Rewards loyalty members, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers from August 11.

For more information, visit vegas.ladygaga.com. — AFP-RElaxnews