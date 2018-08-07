Johnny Depp’s B.I.G. movie pulled a month before release

Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker co-star in hip-hop murder investigation movie 'City of Lies'. — Picture courtesy of Global Road Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — Crime thriller City of Lies, an investigation into the murders of hip-hop rivals Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Sahkur, is not going to make its September 7 US release date, according to distributor Global Road Entertainment.

No replacement date has been set for the Johnny Depp film about the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur.

With Johnny Depp as Russell Poole, a retired LAPD detective who investigated the high-profile murder of rapper Christopher “B.I.G.” Wallace, City of Lies was based on a 2002 book called LAbyrinth, by Randall Sullivan.

Sullivan was the inspiration for the movie’s second lead, a journalist and writer played by Forest Whitaker, who approaches Poole and draws out his theory connecting the two murders with an infamous record label owner and members of the LAPD.

Global Road Entertainment — which has so far released action movie Hotel Artemis, canine comedy Show Dogs and romantic drama Midnight Sun in 2018 — had previously set City of Lies for a September 7 bow.

That original City of Lies date was to have coincided with Wallace’s birthday but, in taking the movie off its schedule, Global Road avoids a direct match-up with Peppermint, which is an action movie from Taken director Pierre Morel, as well as the fifth movie in The Conjuring franchise, The Nun.

The following week of September 14 sees the release of sci-fi action movie The Predator, axe-murder biopic Lizzie, true life crime drama White Boy Rick, and missing persons thriller A Simple Favor. — AFP-Relaxnews