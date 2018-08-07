US stocks rise on positive earnings momentum

Stocks have been on an upward path since the Independence Day holiday on July 4, with the S&P 500 gaining about five per cent and returning to close to all-time peaks. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 7 ― Wall Street stocks pushed higher early today on continued positive momentum near the finale of a strong second-quarter earnings season.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 per cent at 25,610.74.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.3 per cent to 2,859.23, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 per cent to 7,888.70.

Stocks have been on an upward path since the Independence Day holiday on July 4, with the S&P 500 gaining about five per cent and returning to close to all-time peaks.

A catalyst has been strong earnings reports that have overshadowed worries about trade wars. Disney, which is due to report after the market closes today, rose 1.1 per cent over yesterday’s close.

“The stock market has been resilient to headline hits on trade and geopolitical matters, having been underpinned by impressive earnings growth and a ‘next man up’ leadership mentality,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare. “That is, when one leadership group goes down, there is another ready to take its place.”

“A case can be made that the stock market is due for a pullback, yet a case can also be made that the stock market has a basis for a breakout in the strong earnings growth,” O’Hare added. ― AFP