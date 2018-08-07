Minister: 72pc of Rapid employees are Malaysians

Azmin said that 40,446, or 72 per cent, of the 56,176 people working at the facility in Johor are locals. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― A majority of the staff working at Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemicals Integrated Development (Rapid) are locals, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

Azmin said in a written parliamentary reply to Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim, that 40,446, or 72 per cent, of the 56,176 people working at the facility in Johor are locals.

“The remainder 28 per cent, or 15,730 workers employed at Rapid are foreign workers.

“Generally, foreign workers are hired to be employed in the 3D (dirty, dangerous, difficult) category, and consist of general and semi-skilled workers, which would eventually reduce over time until the construction phase has completed,” said Azmin in the reply.

Azmin then explained the government’s stance of prioritising locals when recruiting workers for the project, specifically residents of Johor.

“One of the mandates given to the Johor Petroleum Development Corporation (JPDC) is to organise and simplify Rapid’s development, as well as making sure locals are given the opportunity to be part of Rapid’s development.

He said the issue of hiring manpower is being looked at by the Home Ministry, which has since formed a task force, consisting of individuals from the Human Resource ministry, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs ministry, JPDC, Consumer Industry Development Board, and the Immigration Department.

“The task force will make sure those entering to be employed have gone through the legal channels and according to procedure, and will make sure they are sent back properly once their contracts expire,” Azmin said