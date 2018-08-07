New PAC chairman suggests open meetings

Kiandee wants more time for PAC reports to be debated in the Lower House and said the Finance Ministry should table a full report on every proposal made by the PAC. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Newly appointed Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee proposed today open proceedings and to include representatives from other government agencies in the committee.

In his first press statement as chairman, the Beluran MP from Umno said he would propose a review to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Md Ariff Md Yusof.

“I would like to propose to the Speaker that we review Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Order 85 which does not allow PAC proceedings to be conducted openly to ensure that all PAC proceedings will be conducted transparently, with accountability and credibility.

“I would also like to include representatives from the Attorney General’s Chambers, Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission, Finance Ministry, Audit Department, National Accountant Department, Economic Planning Unit and the Public Services Department,” said Kiandee.

The Umno MP also wanted more time for PAC reports to be debated in the Lower House and said the Finance Ministry should table a full report on every proposal made by the PAC.

In his statement, Kiandee also acknowledged that the Pakatan Harapan government has made Malaysian history by appointing an Opposition MP as the committee’s chairman and requested politicians from both sides of the divide to work together on matters concerning the PAC.

“Under my leadership I will ensure that we will inspect all government projects, ensure that the government will take actions on PAC’s proposals and be open to input from all Parliamentarians,” said Kiandee.