Abolish motorcycle toll on Penang Bridge, state govt told

The Penang government has been asked to abolish the toll for motorcycles at the Penang Bridge. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 7 — The Penang government has been asked to abolish the toll for motorcycles at the Penang Bridge so as to protect the welfare of the lower-income group, and to fulfil its14th General Election (GE14) promise.

Mohd Yusni Mat Piah (PAS-Penaga) said the proposal was also in line with the call made by Penang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas who wanted the state government to ensure the group was well taken care of.

He said the proposal could also be regarded as a mark of appreciation to the voters for giving Pakatan Harapan (PH) the mandate to successfully form the state and federal government “In appreciation of the voters and especially motorcyclists who are from the low and middle- income groups, they should be allowed to use the route without having to pay any toll,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri’s address at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here, today.

He said based on information, the bridge concessionaires collected a total of RM667,788 from motorcyclists and over RM10 million for car users, every month.

Meanwhile, Daniel Gooi Zi Sen (DAP-Pengkalan Kota) urged the government hold more information sessions on the Pan Island Link 1 to get feedback from all quarters before implementation.

He said that this was necessary because certain quarters were trying cast negative aspersions on the project which was meant to reduce traffic congestion.

The assembly sits again tomorrow. — Bernama