Bangladeshi charged with wife’s murder

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — A Bangladeshi man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his wife whose body was found stuffed in two luggage bags, last month.

Mohd Shahzada Saju, 37, a supervisor nodded after the charge was read out to him before magistrate Siti Radziah Kamarudin.

However no plea was recorded as the case came under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The accused, who was detained in Pengerang, Johor on July 25 was charged with murdering Sajeda-E Bulbul, 30, also a Bangladeshi, in a room at Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah here between 4.15 am on July 3 and 3.16 am on July 5.

He faces a charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor K. Vasugi appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by counsel Leonard Anselm Gomes.

The court fixed Oct 8 for mention.

On July 5, dismembered body parts were found stuffed in two luggage bags near a bridge in Jalan Ipoh beside the Sungai Gombak here. — Bernama