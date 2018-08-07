BN robbed businesses of GST refunds, Guan Eng tells Parliament

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaking to reporters at Parliament on August 06, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today accused the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government of stealing tax refunds under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that were meant to be returned to businesses.

A visibly angry Lim tried to hold back his temper before lashing out, telling Parliament that it was this reason that made the system problematic under BN.

“If you all don’t know what is the real reason as to why GST refunds were not given, I suspect Jeli maybe knows. I suspect Jeli maybe known,” Lim sarcastically said, referring to former International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

“This is a very serious matter, which was supposed to be paid in two weeks. But two years it was not paid because the money paid as advance was not included into the trust fund, but put into a consolidated fund, as revenue and used a profit! It has been used by the previous government.

“That is the reason. When you said, you want to reform GST, it is not a reform, but a robbery of GST!

“This is a very serious robbery, whereby money that was supposed to be in the trust fund, was not in the trust fund,” Lim screamed in the Dewan Rakyat, visibly stunning Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin.

