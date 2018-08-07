Azmin: I never said I met Singapore’s Transport Ministry

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the press in the Parliament building, August 7, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today confirmed a Singaporean media report that he did not meet with officials from the Southern state’s Transport Ministry on Sunday.

Instead, the Gombak MP jokingly said that he had merely met with a “Singaporean” over the weekend.

“They were right. When I mentioned it yesterday, did I say I met officials from the Transport Ministry? I mean, they were right,” he said, laughingly.

Azmin yesterday told reporters that he had a “positive meeting” with Singaporean “officials” on the High Speed Rail (HSR) project while visiting Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who was seeking medical treatment there.

Earlier today, TodayOnline reported that the Singaporean government has refuted his claims, adding that no meeting has been scheduled, “nor has taken place between Azmin and Singapore officials overseeing the HSR project”.

When asked if the clashing statements would affect his relationship with Singapore, he told reporters: “Don’t worry so much about it.”

Azmin confirmed that a date to discuss the future of the HSR project with his Singaporean counterpart has been fixed, but refused to disclose it.

“They proposed before July 31 but I have said that we were too occupied with our parliamentary sessions and some domestic issues.

“I will come up with another proposal sometime in August. The date has been fixed... soon,” he said.

Azmin also said that he would not be speaking further about HSR until after the bilateral discussion is conducted.

“We need to discuss first. I will present our case as mandated by the Cabinet. It’s fair for them to have the opportunity to listen from me in an official meeting.

“Let me share with them first then I’ll talk to you,” he said.