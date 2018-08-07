AGC files notice of appeal against Jamal Yunos’ bail orders

File picture shows Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos smiling for the press as he is being escorted out by police outside the Shah Alam Court, July 11 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has filed an appeal against the Shah Alam High Court’s decision in allowing Sungai Besar UMNO chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos to be released on RM20,000 bail with three sureties.

According to head of AGC Appellate and Trial Division Datuk Mohd Hanafiah Zakaria, the notice of appeal was filed yesterday afternoon and would be heard at the Court of Appeals, Putrajaya.

The prosecution can file an appeal within 14 days from the date the decision was made by the Shah Alam High Court Judge Datuk Yazid Mustafa on July 31.

Jamal, who was detained at the Sungai Buloh Prison for 27 days, was reported to have immediately paid the bail and was released on the same day.

Yazid made the decision after allowing Jamal’s application, which he filed through his lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, for a judicial review on the Ampang Magistrate’s Court’s decision on July 30 to revoke the bail orders issued to Jamal for the case of fleeing (police custody) from hospital and for two trespassing offences.

In his judgment, Yazid said after taking into consideration the facts and situation of the case, the court allowed Jamal bail of RM10,000 in one surety for the case of fleeing from hospital and RM5,000 in one surety each for the trespassing offences.

The judge also agreed with the lawyer’s submissions that for the two trespassing offences under Section 448 of the Penal Code, the Magistrate did not have any discretion to revoke the bail orders even though the explanation given by the applicant (Jamal) was unsatisfactory.

For the trespassing case, Jamal was charged with four others who are still at large with trespassing on the Happy Toys Shop, located at No. 23, Jalan Kosas 1/2, Taman Kosas, here.

He was also charged with another person, while another is still at large, with trespassing on Starcom Trading and Services, located at No. 23 & 25, Jalan Kosas 13, in the same area.

Both offences were allegedly committed between 3.30 and 3.40 pm on Dec 29, 2016.

The charge under Section 448 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail sentence of three years, a fine of up to RM5,000 or both, upon conviction.

On July 5, the politician also pleaded not guilty with deliberately fleeing from the police custody at the KPJ Ampang Puteri Hospital here between 2 pm and 3 pm on May 25. The charge under to Section 224 of the Penal Code carries two years jail or fine or both, upon conviction. — Bernama