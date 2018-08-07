Azmin: I was there with PKR during real ‘reformasi’, won’t go down now

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the press in the Parliament building on August 7, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said that he will be putting up a fight to defend his post, after fighting for nearly 20 years alongside the party.

The Gombak MP and Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman also pointed out his various contributions to PKR, adding that they are the testament of his dedication.

“I have been in the party for the past 20 years so why suddenly you expect me to go down?

“The members have known me for the past 20 years. The real challenge of this ‘reformasi’ was at least during the first 10 years, and I was there since 1998.

“I have been so loyal to the cause and the struggle. The members have seen me in action so I’ll leave it for them to decide,” he told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat lobby here today.

When asked if he stood a higher chance against contender former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli, Azmin said: “Well, he (Rafizi) is a member of the party. Every member has the right to offer their services to the party.”