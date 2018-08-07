Johor on track to host Sukma in 2020

Johor Youth, Sports and Culture Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar (third from left) receives an plaque from Sports Johor Sdn Bhd chief executive officer On Jabbar after the launch of Sports Johor at the Ledang Urban Retreat in East Ledang here today.— Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 7 ― All venues in Johor for the 2020 Malaysia Sports (Sukma) will be ready by June next year, State Youth, Sports and Culture Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said.

He said the venues included the Larkin Arena Stadium, the stadium at Mount Austin and the swimming pool.

“The state government has started preparations for Johor to host the 2020 Sukma two years before the Games begin.

“God willing all the 2020 Sukma venues will be ready within the stipulated period,” Mohd Khuzzan said at a media conference in conjunction with the launch of Sports Johor Sdn Bhd at the Ledang Urban Retreat in East Ledang here today.

Sports Johor Sdn Bhd is the wholly owned subsidiary of the state-linked company Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor (KPRJ) and is tasked with organising sporting events in the state.

KPRJ chief executive officer Noorazam Osman and Sports Johor chief executive officer On Jabbar were also present at the event.

Mohd Khuzzan said with Johor being the host state, some 3,000 athletes, officials and volunteers will be expected for the 2020 Sukma.

Meanwhile, On said Johor is keen on becoming an organiser to develop sports in the state.

He said on the cards will be an electronic sports (e-sports) event where Sports Johor plans to host several tournaments in public spaces in the state.

On explained that Sports Johor was in the midst of finalising details on the e-sports event, including identifying suitable venues.

“Ideally, e-sports should be held at shopping malls to attract crowds and attractive prize money offered to get more youths to participate,” he said.