Miss World Malaysia returns, promises to be bigger and better (VIDEO)

— Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― The country’s most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss World Malaysia, is back with a new licensee and is set to be “bigger and better” than ever.

Presented and organised by Creative Teamlab Sdn Bhd in collaboration with Fantastic Golden Sdn Bhd, the national pageant will move to a new frontier under a new management team led by Sean Wong, the new official licensee and national director of Miss World Malaysia, as appointed by Julia Morley herself, the founder of Miss World Organisation.

Wong, as it turns out, has been involved in beauty pageants since 1999, albeit as a retail sponsor. He had also been in the show business as a singer-songwriter back in early 2000, with over 20 published works in the region.

“Having worked with many beauty pageants over the years and as a performing artist myself, I’ve come to understand the show business and what can be done to put on a great show,” Wong, who’s also the sports agent of boxing champ Manny Pacquiao, told Malay Mail during a press conference today.

“So when I was offered the position as the new licensee and national director, it was a no-brainer because I’d finally be able to put my expertise and experience to good use.

“The challenge is not just about whether we can put on a good show, but also to create something different and unique. Miss World Malaysia for so many years had been run a certain way, so we’d like to take it to another level this time around, and make it bigger and better.”

Supported and sponsored by Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Sarawak, the pageant is open to single non-Muslim Malaysian women aged 18 to 26, and according to Wong, the response has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

“In previous years, the pageant had only a semi-final round before going on to the grand finals. But this time with the response being so great, we will be adding a quarter-final round. 10 to 12 finalists will be shortlisted to compete at the grand finals in September,” said Wong, adding that the audition will close on Aug 13.

For those looking forward to the swimsuit segment will be let down, as the new management has decided to omit it and instead shift focus onto the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ segment.

Created in 1972, Beauty with a Purpose is the founder Morley’s charity mission to help the underprivileged in various parts of the world and this year, the contestants will join hands to raise RM100,000 for the charity mission.

“We are looking for a beauty queen who is beautiful inside out — not necessarily one with a great figure. She has to be a compassionate person and genuinely wants to serve the community.

“We want to promote women's empowerment, so we’ve removed the swimwear segment because we believe it doesn’t serve any real purpose in Miss World Malaysia,” said Wong.

— Picture by Azneal Ishak

The panel of judges has not been revealed except for Miss World Malaysia 2014, Dewi Liana Seriestha, but Wong promises that the rest of them are some of the most “accomplished, prominent personalities from different walks of life”.

Currently a full-time recording artist, Dewi became the first Malaysian to win the Miss Talent title at Miss World 2014 in London, after wowing the judges during a sing-off with Miss Scotland Ellie McKeating with her stunning soprano performance of Don Juan Triumphant from the soundtrack of The Phantom of the Opera.

“I am excited to be one of the judges and I can’t wait to meet the girls. For me, I will be looking for someone who’s not only beautiful but also talented and genuine,” said the 29-year-old Sarawakian beauty.

“Confidence is very important as well; my advice to the hopefuls will be to come prepared and just believe in yourself.”

Dewi, who will be releasing her first English single I Love You in October, will also perform during the grand finals alongside fellow singer-songwriter Imran Ajmain.

The winner of Miss Malaysia 2018 will be crowned with a sparkly, star-studded bespoke crown by Ceres Jewels worth RM4 million, and walk away with a RM30,000 cash prize, RM30,000 worth of jewellery as well as a one-year artist management contract.

Miss World Malaysia was caught in controversy back in 2016 when Tatiana Kumar famously had her title stripped off — just seven months after she was crowned the winner that year — for allegedly having “breached the code of conduct and contract”. First runner-up Shweta Sekhon was then announced the new Miss Malaysia World 2016.

Former licensee and national director Datuk Anna Lin promptly left the organisation since, and with the post left vacant, no pageant had taken place last year.

Miss World Malaysia 2018 grand finals will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre in Kuching on September 8. For details, visit www.missworldmalaysia.org.