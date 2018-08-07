Five meaningful ways to celebrate Merdeka this August

Tugu Negara pays tribute to those who laid down their lives to protect the country. ― Picture via Flickr

PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 ― It’s Merdeka month, and time to fly the Jalur Gemilang, enjoy both new and classic patriotic songs, and look forward to chants of ‘Merdeka!’ ringing out proudly.

As we step into a new month, we can expect Independence-themed celebrations to kick off around the country all August long.

Here are five awesome ways to celebrate our National Day in true Malaysian style.

Pay a visit to Tugu Negara (National Monument)

Official website : http://floriaputrajaya.com.my

Our National Monument pays tribute to those who laid down their lives to protect the country, particularly during World War II and the Malayan Emergency.

After visiting the USMC War Memorial in the United States in 1960, Malaysia’s founding father Tunku Abdul Rahman was inspired to construct a Malaysian monument with the help of sculptor Felix de Weldon.

The bronze sculpture depicts seven soldiers symbolizing values of leadership, suffering, unity, vigilance, strength, courage and sacrifice.

At the base of the monument, the Malaysian coat-of-arms is proudly displayed alongside an inscription in English, Malay, and Jawi that reads, “Dedicated to the heroic fighters in the cause of peace and freedom, May the blessing of Allah be upon them.”

As we sprint forward into the future as a country, it is always good to remember those we have lost in the struggle to become an independent nation.

Visit the Royal Floria Putrajaya exhibition

Catch our country’s national flower, the hibiscus, in full bloom at the Putrajaya Flower & Garden Festival. ― Picture via Facebook

Also known as the Putrajaya Flower & Garden Festival, the event promises visitors a scenic trip down memory lane with its theme ‘10 Wonders of Floria’ which commemorates the festival’s ten-year anniversary.

There will be 10 different displays to take a stroll through, including Floria Wonder Garden, Royal Garden, Floria Miniature Garden, The Wonder of Bonsai & Suiseki, International Floral Pavilion, Orchid Competition, Government and Corporate Gardens, Gardens of Malaysia, Designer Boutique Gardens, and College & University Gardens.

This is your chance to catch our country’s national flower, the hibiscus, in full bloom, all while drinking in the sights of the festival’s magnificent displays.

The event will be from 25 August - 2 September 2018.

Roll up at the Klang Heritage Merdeka Walk 2018

Experience the cultural diversity of Klang while playing your part to keep our rivers clean at the Klang Heritage Merdeka Walk. ― Picture via Howei.com

Event Page : https://event.howei.com/event/klang-heritage-merdeka-walk-2018

Experience the cultural diversity of Klang while playing your part to keep our rivers clean at the Klang Heritage Merdeka Walk.

The run will take you past historical locations such as Stesen KTM Klang, Jalan Tengku Kelana (also known as Little India), and Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Klang.

You can also do your bid for the environment by throwing mud balls into the river which helps break down harmful bacteria and improve pollution levels.

Brush up on history at the Army Museum in Port Dickson

Learn about British Malaya, the Japanese occupation of World War II, and the story behind the Communist Insurgency in Malaysia at the Army Museum. ― Picture via Facebook

Official Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/muziumTD

Travel back in time at the Army Museum, known locally as Muzium Tentera Darat, which documents the trials and achievements of the Malaysian Royal Armed Forces throughout history.

Learn about British Malaya, the Japanese occupation of World War II, and the story behind the Communist Insurgency in Malaysia with the museum’s colourful displays, each with its own unique method of storytelling.

Decommissioned military vehicles, including planes, tanks, and artillery guns also decorate the spacious grounds that surround the museum buildings.

Eat everything within walking distance from Dataran Merdeka

Savour a bowl of laksa Johor at the Canteen, a restaurant set up by Masterchef Malaysia judge Chef Adu Amran. ― Picture via Instagram

Malaysians are notorious for being food connoisseurs, so this list wouldn’t be complete without something tasty to wrap it up.

Savour a bowl of laksa Johor at the Canteen, a restaurant set up by Masterchef Malaysia judge Chef Adu Amran, or indulge in a myriad of different cuisines at Medan Selera on Jalan Masjid India.

From the Western delights at Coliseum Cafe that gleam with nostalgia, to the comforting aroma of nasi ayam at Nasi Ayam Ipoh, there’s a whole menu of eateries to choose from once you’ve concluded Merdeka celebrations at Dataran Merdeka, and here are just a few recommendations.

The Canteen by Chef Adu

26, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin, City Centre

50050 Kuala Lumpur

Medan Selera

Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur City Centre

50100 Kuala Lumpur

Coliseum Cafe

98, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, City Centre

50100 Kuala Lumpur

Nasi Ayam Ipoh

25A, Jalan Melayu, City Centre

50100 Kuala Lumpur