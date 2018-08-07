Malay Mail

On social media, mixed feelings over UKM's video entry requirements

Published 1 hour ago on 07 August 2018

By Tan Mei Zi

A screenshot of UKM’s entry requirements, with Section E. outlining the criteria for the videos. — Picture via Twitter
PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 ― Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia's (UKM) entry requirements for new students have sparked mixed feelings on social media.

The list of entry requirements states that applicants must record three short videos, each lasting no more than 120 seconds, and upload it to their personal Instagram and Facebook profiles.

UKM specified the content of one video to focus on the feelings and aspirations of the applicant upon receiving an offer from the university, and second to feature interviews with UKM alumni members.

The videos were also required to be captioned with the hashtags #masukukm2018 and #masukFUU2018.

Malaysian Twitter users have criticised the entry criteria, seeing it as a way for the university to employ cheap marketing initiatives through its potential students.

 

 

 

 

Others also pointed out that it would be an unnecessary burden on students who did not have easy access to video-recording equipment.

 

 

 

 

On the other hand, some users saw it as a good way for students to build their confidence by networking with the university’s alumni community.

 

 

 

