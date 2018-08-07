On social media, mixed feelings over UKM's video entry requirements

A screenshot of UKM’s entry requirements, with Section E. outlining the criteria for the videos. — Picture via Twitter

PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 ― Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia's (UKM) entry requirements for new students have sparked mixed feelings on social media.

The list of entry requirements states that applicants must record three short videos, each lasting no more than 120 seconds, and upload it to their personal Instagram and Facebook profiles.

UKM specified the content of one video to focus on the feelings and aspirations of the applicant upon receiving an offer from the university, and second to feature interviews with UKM alumni members.

The videos were also required to be captioned with the hashtags #masukukm2018 and #masukFUU2018.

Malaysian Twitter users have criticised the entry criteria, seeing it as a way for the university to employ cheap marketing initiatives through its potential students.

Nak masuk Uni Awam pun ada syarat kena upload video dgn hashtag? Embarassing. Uni pun terkejar nak trending? KPI sapa ni? pic.twitter.com/wUhfjpQ2M8 — jimiecheng (@jimiecheng) August 6, 2018

this is plain bullying - they know students are desperate to join so here's a simple way to increase soc media presence AND app downloads. Then can report to Management or press they have thousands of people using the app. Crazy. — jimiecheng (@jimiecheng) August 6, 2018

Others also pointed out that it would be an unnecessary burden on students who did not have easy access to video-recording equipment.

Rasanya saudara kurang jelas dengan point saya. Point saya ialah bukan semua orang ada akses infrastruktur yang membolehkan membuat 1 video pengenalan diri dan 2 video temu bual alumni. Antara contoh yang saya beri ialah komuniti Orang Asli... — arman.eoppa (@arman_amjaad) August 6, 2018

We're talking about kids that lives in kampungs, in places where there is rarely any chance of meeting such alumni. If this was a syarat during my intake i couldnt even fulfil it — probably ecstasy (@bharbhieee) August 6, 2018

On the other hand, some users saw it as a good way for students to build their confidence by networking with the university’s alumni community.

bro , UKM nak menggalakkan pelajar ni buat networking dgan alumni . Selain dari tu pihak pengurusan ukm nak pelajar ni dapat keyakinan . Ukm nak lahirkan graduan bukan shj pandai cerdik tetapi mempunyai tahap keyakinan yg tggi. — wancap=_= (@azwnashrf) August 6, 2018