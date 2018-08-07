Pizza Hut Malaysia says sorry over tweet on transgender women

The now-deleted tweet came from Pizza Hut Malaysia’s official Twitter account.

PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 ― Pizza Hut Malaysia issued a public apology via its official Twitter account today following Twitter backlash over comments made about transgender women and religion.

The Malaysian Twitter account of the pizza chain had posted a reply to a thread poking fun at another user, who stated that transwomen shared the same aurat as cisgender women.

The tweet has since been removed and Pizza Hut Malaysia posted an apology for the offensive remarks, calling them ‘inappropriate’ and that they were made ‘erroneously’.

1/3 We sincerely apologise for our earlier (now deleted) tweet with inappropriate comments regarding sexuality and religion. We want to clarify: Pizza Hut does not condone any such views and as policy, do not involve ourselves in matters of religion or sexuality. — Pizza Hut Malaysia (@pizzahutmsia) August 7, 2018

2/3 The tweet was made erroneously by our social media agency. While we understand that human errors do happen, we also take matters of these nature very seriously and as such have terminated the services of our agency. — Pizza Hut Malaysia (@pizzahutmsia) August 7, 2018

3/3 We wish to apologise once again if anyone was offended and get back on track serving our customers as best we can. — Pizza Hut Malaysia (@pizzahutmsia) August 7, 2018

According to their tweets, their social media agency has been fired over the matter.

The user behind the screenshot that Pizza Hut Malaysia had posted the controversial tweet towards to expressed dissatisfaction at the fact that the company had left them out of their apology.

Heh. @pizzahutmsia mentioned all the tech and socmed bigshot on their public apology regarding the bigoted view of their socmed handler, but never even bother to mention me, the person being ridiculed. Thanks Pizza Hut. You still suck — Kakkumei (@kakkumei) August 7, 2018

Twitter users have also been calling for Pizza Hut Malaysia to walk the talk by making the name of their social media agency public as well as donating funds to a women’s NGO.