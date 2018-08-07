Malay Mail

Pizza Hut Malaysia says sorry over tweet on transgender women

By Tan Mei Zi

The now-deleted tweet came from Pizza Hut Malaysia’s official Twitter account.
PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 ― Pizza Hut Malaysia issued a public apology via its official Twitter account today following Twitter backlash over comments made about transgender women and religion.

The Malaysian Twitter account of the pizza chain had posted a reply to a thread poking fun at another user, who stated that transwomen shared the same aurat as cisgender women.

The tweet has since been removed and Pizza Hut Malaysia posted an apology for the offensive remarks, calling them ‘inappropriate’ and that they were made ‘erroneously’.

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to their tweets, their social media agency has been fired over the matter.

The user behind the screenshot that Pizza Hut Malaysia had posted the controversial tweet towards to expressed dissatisfaction at the fact that the company had left them out of their apology.

 

 

Twitter users have also been calling for Pizza Hut Malaysia to walk the talk by making the name of their social media agency public as well as donating funds to a women’s NGO.

 

