Teng: DAP members upset over ‘parachute’ candidates, leaders ‘born with silver spoon’

Political novice Yunna Tan has been tipped to represent DAP in the upcoming Balakong by-election. — Picture via Facebook/Yunna Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― The source of the DAP grassroots’ dissatisfaction nationwide is due to the absence of a selection criteria for election candidates, central committee member Datuk Teng Chang Khim claimed today.

This comes after ex-TV host and political novice Yunna Tan was tipped to represent DAP in the upcoming Balakong by-election.

In a report by Malaysiakini, Teng was quoted saying the party’s central leadership’s preference for “parachute” candidates for the past 15 years has slowly built up dissatisfaction among the grassroots.

“The problem didn’t arise overnight. It just exploded (after we heard about Tan’s potential candidacy) before the Balakong by-election.

“Many people don’t understand the party’s struggle. There have been many politicians who have been born with a silver spoon in their mouths for the past 15 years whom were arrogant and caused chaos after coming to power,” he said in response to a question regarding grassroots’ dissatisfaction with Tan’s potential candidacy.

The Selangor executive councillor also urged DAP’s central leadership to pay serious attention before the party starts to “rot”.

“The rot is not limited to money or corruption, but also includes not complying with standards and principles.”

“(Tan’s potential candidacy) couldn’t be empty talk. She has already issued a statement to explain the situation. If she was not on the candidate list, she would have just denied it,” he said.

He however emphasised that his criticism was not aimed at Tan, but rather at DAP’s overall system of selecting election candidates.

“I am not personally attacking her. Anybody who is in her shoes would accept the party nomination and I think if she accepts the nomination, it is not a big deal.

“But the problem lies with the party because the leaders didn’t build a proper system we talk about rule of law, but when it come to managing the party, personal preferences come into play. This is the key issue,” he said.

Teng said party criteria were important after one party member had claimed he could accept a buffalo as a candidate as long as it complied with the criteria in a Facebook post the former came across.

Tan’s potential candidacy has caused discontent among the party grassroots, who have questioned the rationale of party leaders fielding an “outsider” in the by-election.

Incumbent Balakong state assemblyperson Eddie Ng Tien Chee was killed in a traffic accident on the Grand Saga Expressway in the early hours of July 20.

The Balakong by-election will take place on September 8, while nomination day will be on August 18.