Prabakaran denies being paid RM25m to vacate seat for Anwar

According Raja Petra Kamaruddin, rumour has it that Prabakaran is negotiating a RM25 million compensation to vacate his parliamentary seat. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Batu MP P. Prabakaran has denied being offered RM25 million to give up his parliamentary seat for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The youngest MP in Malaysia’s history was responding to a tweet by blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin, who said that there were allegations that the 22-year-old is negotiating said compensation.

“It’s fake. I am not aware of anything so I cannot comment. Maybe Raja Petra has something against me. I am not sure.

“RM25 million is a lot of money,” he told reporters at parliament lobby today.

Raja Petra said the allegation was based on the RM25 million that former DAP assemblyman Datuk Hee Yit Fong had received for the role she played in toppling the state government in 2009.

The blogger, however, ended his tweet with: “Please take note that this is only a rumour.”

Prabakaran added that he has not been approached by any of the PKR leaders on the matter.

Commenting on Selayang MP William Leong Jee Keen’s willingness to relinquish his seat to pave way for Anwar, Prabakaran said any leader is free to do as they wish.

Pakatan Harapan has come to a consensus that Anwar will be succeeding Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister but the PKR president needs to be an MP first.