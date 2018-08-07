Pakatan must guarantee no price hike after SST on Sept 1, Khairy says

Khairy said there was no empirical evidence that GST is the cause of price hikes, after it was zero-rated by the government. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin today demanded that Pakatan Harapan (PH) government give an assurance that there will be no price hike after September 1.

This is when the Sales and Service Tax (SST) will take effect.

The former Youth and Sports Minister said that PH cannot justify the tax holiday period ― void of both the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and SST ― to justify the long term effects of the SST.

“Of course when there is tax holiday, they (consumers) will pay much lower prices .What’s important here is not the sales made during tax holiday. What’s important here is we want to see the effect of car sales, sales of things, after September 1, and we want to hear an assurance from the PH government, that the prices of things won’t go up on September 1.

“Give assurance to us that the prices of things will down after September 1,” Khairy said, adding that if PH is unable to give its word, it is proof that the boogeyman statements the party made about GST are mere shallow takes.

He also added that there was no empirical evidence that GST is the cause of price hikes, after it was zero-rated by the government, pointing out that prices are influenced by many factors, such as supply and demand, currency exchange and external factor such as production costs for imported items, which none have control of.

He again stressed and iterated his previous stand, pressuring Putrajaya to maintain the taxation system, suggesting that it lower the six per cent rate to three per cent instead.

“Earlier in the morning, the Finance Minister proudly said that by enforcing SST, he said RM23 billion will be returned to the people.

“However, he then said RM17 billion will be returned to the people. Government can do the same thing with GST. Giving back RM17 billion means you’re just not collecting RM17 billion in taxes. Not returning RM17 billion, but not collecting RM17 billion in taxes. However, the same thing can be done with GST, by just reducing the rate from six per cent to three per cent,” Khairy said.

He explained that the then Barisan Nasional (BN) government only enforced GST at six per cent, as it wanted to diversify good programmes for the people.

He also expressed disappointment that PH did not consider more in-depth factors before announcing the abolishment of GST, claiming that the coalition was only hell-bent in repealing the taxation system.

“That’s why if the minister remembers, during debate I asked. I asked this because it’s important. I asked the finance minister, the Finance Ministry and the Customs Department, if a simulation has been done, to see to what rate can we reduce GST to, and get the same result as SST.

“Unfortunately, the simulation was not done, because why? Because you went in there, with the sole intent of getting rid of the GST, although it is a better system.”

GST’s abolishment was one of PH’s 10 promises that it pledged to realise within 100 days if it won federal power.

The PH government seeks to reintroduce the SST to replace GST, which has been zero-rated beginning June 1.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had tabled the Sales Tax Bill 2018, Services Tax Bill 2018, Goods and Services Tax (Repeal) Bill 2018 for the second reading before debate in Dewan Rakyat.